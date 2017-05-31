Gatineau police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot in the face outside Lac-Leamy Casino late Tuesday night.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. ET in the parking lot.

The victim, a resident of Gatineau, was taken to Hull hospital in critical condition.

Officers blocked off a portion of the parking lot to allow a forensics team to examine the victim's vehicle, where the shot was fired.

Police plan to interview several witnesses, including a person who was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident who was treated for shock.

The investigation is ongoing.