A young male has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the Britannia area.

Paramedics say the incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. in Michele Park near the intersection of Carling Avenue and Ritchie Street.

On scene of possible shooting near Carling and Ritchie. Paramedics stabilizing adult male with gunshot wounds. Update to follow. — @OttawaParamedic

Police have closed Grenon Avenue between Carling Avenue and Michèle Drive.

This shooting is the third in 24 hours. On Monday night, shots were fired near Billings Bridge. Later that evening Esmail Sharifi, 36, was shot and killed in a parking lot on Iris Street near Greenbank Road.