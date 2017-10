Ottawa police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in the city's south end Thursday evening.

Paramedics were called to the 1400 block of Heatherington Rd., near the intersection of Walkley Road and Albion Road North, around 8:15 p.m. They found a 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

He was treated at the scene and sent to hospital in serious condition.

Ottawa police would only confirm gunshots were fired in the area of Heatherington Road.

The investigation is ongoing.