In a dramatic rescue Friday morning, Ottawa firefighters and paramedics saved a 38-year-old elevator technician who was crushed by an elevator and then pinned underneath it in Orléans.

Firefighters had to cut two holes in the walls surrounding an elevator shaft to reach the man and put him in the care of paramedics. A rope was also used in the rescue operation, Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet.

The man, who had been working to repair the elevator, suffered "crushing" injuries to his chest and one of his legs, according to Ottawa paramedics.

Firefighters cut two holes into the shaft for access to the worker so Paramedics could begin care until the elevator car could be raised. pic.twitter.com/zEkvPTsLDo — @OFSFirePhoto

Paramedics said they received a 911 call at 10:13 a.m. to a commercial building on Vanguard Drive. The man was freed just before 11 a.m.

The man was listed in serious but stable condition in hospital and was conscious and talking throughout the ordeal.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating.