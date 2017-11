A 37-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Kemptville early Sunday.

Police responded to the incident east of Dennison Road in North Grenville shortly before 2 a.m.

Initial reports show that a pickup truck drove off the road and into a ditch.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not yet been released. Police continue to investigate the cause of the incident.