One man is dead after he drove off Highway 401 near Kingston Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man, 71, was travelling east when his car left the roadway and crashed just east of the Joyceville Road exit at about 4:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Police are not publicly identifying the man until informing next of kin.

Highway 401 eastbound is currently closed at the Joyceville Road exit.

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.