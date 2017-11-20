One man is dead after crashing an all-terrain vehicle near Bancroft Saturday.

The incident took place in the early morning on Saturday, Nov. 18 near Reber Road in the Carlow-Mayo Township.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, emergency medical services and police arrived at the scene and found the man, 70, who was later pronounced dead.

He had been driving an ATV and heading to a hunting watch when he rolled the vehicle over.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The man was identified as Gerald Scott Irvine of Georgetown, Ontario.