Ottawa police say a man was injured after shots were fired in a Nepean neighbourhood Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Monterey Drive just west of the intersection of Baseline Road and Greenbank Road. Monterey Drive is closed between Abingdon Drive and Guthrie Street as police investigate.

The man, who is in his 20s, called 911 at 7:03 a.m., according to paramedics. He was told to apply pressure to the wound by the 911 dispatcher and has been taken to hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are looking for suspects.