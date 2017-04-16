A man was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation Saturday evening after he escaped from a fire in an apartment building in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood, paramedics say.

Ottawa Fire Services got multiple 911 calls reporting flames coming from an upper story window at 1216 Shillington Ave. around 10:31 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the occupants were already outside. Fire crews attacked the blaze from inside the building to bring it under control.

A 33-year-old man was treated at the scene and was listed in stable condition when he arrived at hospital, paramedics said.

A dollar loss estimate was not provided in a media release from the fire service.