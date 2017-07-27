A man has been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after falling from a tree while holding a chainsaw, according to paramedics.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in Greely.

The man, 47, was about 6 metres in the air when he fell.

Paramedics say he sustained injuries to his chest, back and abdomen from the fall. The chainsaw cut the man's hand, but the tool had safety mechanisms that prevented further injury, paramedics added.