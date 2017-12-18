The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating a daylight shooting Sunday in Barrhaven that injured a 25-year-old man.

Officers were called to the intersection of Crestway and Prince of Wales drives around 2:45 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived they found a spent shell casing, but neither victims nor suspects. The 25-year-old man later turned up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and police do not have a suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).