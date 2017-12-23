A 23-year-old man was rushed to hospital Friday night after being found in cardiac arrest in a ByWard Market parking garage.

Police found the man at the bottom of the stairs of the garage at ByWard Market Square and Clarence Street shortly before midnight, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Officers began to perform CPR on the man, the paramedic service said.

Paramedics arrived soon afterwards and gave him "aggressive advanced life support treatment" and rushed him to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma unit.

The man's current condition is not known.