Man found face down in apartment building pool

A man in his 30s is in critical condition in hospital after he was found face down in a pool at a Riverside Drive apartment building Monday morning.

Emergency responders were called to 1755 Riverside Dr. at 10:10 a.m. Monday.

The man had been pulled out of the pool and was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Firefighters and paramedics performed aggressive resuscitation on the patient before paramedics took him to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the incident was recorded on video surveillance and is not considered suspicious.

The incident happened at the same apartment building pool where a woman drowned on the evening of Dec. 23, 2016, Ottawa police confirmed.

She was found face down at the bottom of the pool and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that incident was also not considered suspicious.