A man has been charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of teachers who were picketing at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., earlier this month.

Kingston police said in a news release the incident began when a man tried to drive through the college's main entrance on Portsmouth Avenue around 1 p.m. on Nov. 7. Striking faculty members were picketing at the entrance.

Police said the man honked his horn and continued moving slowly forward as the pickets started gathering around his vehicle. Police said the man struck two pickets before continuing on to a parking lot, where he parked his car.

Police were called to the scene, and investigators reviewed security camera footage and took statements from witnesses.

Police said the man, who was not identified in the release, was charged Wednesday with dangerous driving.