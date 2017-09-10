A 27-year-old man is dead after a parachuting incident near the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport.

The man was found unconscious in the backyard of a home at 295 Proulx Rd., at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Gatineau police told Radio-Canada.

The home is just a few kilometres north of the airport.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Gatineau police are investigating and said the parachute may not have opened correctly.

The man was an experienced parachutist, police said.

He was taking part in the 3rd annual Rockstar Boogie, where parachutists take part in unconventional jumps such as joining a group of parachutists to create shapes mid-air.

Second parachuting death in as many weeks

This is the second death of a parachutist in the Ottawa area in the last two weeks.

On Aug. 27, Betiana Namambwe Mubili, 29, was performing a solo jump when she had an equipment failure and landed in a field south of Petawawa.