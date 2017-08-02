The body of a man was found by OPP in Bob's Lake after he disappeared while swimming on Tuesday, OPP say.

Officers from the OPP's Frontenac detachment were called to Bob's Lake just before noon Tuesday and began a search.

They were assisted by an OPP marine unit, the OPP's east region vehicle and vessel enforcement unit, a helicopter and search and rescue personnel based out of CFB Trenton, and South Frontenac firefighters.

The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit later found and recovered the man's body. He has not been identified.

The coroner's office and OPP are investigating.

Bob's Lake is located about 125 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, and about 70 kilometres north of Kingston.