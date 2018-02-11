Ottawa police are investigating the city's fifth homicide of 2018 after a man's body was found Sunday morning inside a vehicle in Nepean.

Officers found the man's body inside a car parked on Northview Road at around 10 a.m., police said in a media release.

As of 7 p.m., the man's name and age have not been released.

Homicide Investigation | Major Crime investigating after a man's body was found in a vehicle on Northview Road this morning at about 10 am. More info to follow. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 11, 2018

The man's body may have been in the vehicle for as long as one day before he was discovered, said Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt with the Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit.

Pirt said it wasn't clear Sunday night whether the man was killed on Northview Road or whether the body was driven there.

He also said "some evidence" was found at the scene, and investigators are still trying to piece together how the man died.

"We don't have an idea of how it transpired or how anything happened yet. We're hoping the post-mortem will shed some light on that," Pirt said.

The homicide is not currently considered gang-related, Pirt added.