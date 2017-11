A man, 24, has died after a car crash along Highway 148 in Lochaber-Partie-Ouest, Que., just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

The man was travelling east toward Thurso, Que. when he lost control of his vehicle at a curve in the highway. He was ejected from the vehicle, according to Quebec police.

The man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said no other vehicles were involved.