A 50-year-old man died after being found unconscious during a house fire in Buckingham, Que.

The fire started at around 4 p.m. Friday at a house on Dorchester Street, Gatineau police said.

When crews arrived, they found the man inside the house. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Five people have also been displaced from the home and are receiving help from the Red Cross, according to police.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.