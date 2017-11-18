Ottawa police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds early this morning near the Byward Market.

Police were alerted to the incident around 5 a.m, and were called to an area on King Edward Avenue between Murray and York Streets.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ottawa Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident.They have closed off the main entrance to Shepherds of Good Hope.

People are being asked to avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit.