A 31-year-old man is dead after a collision Friday night, near Athens Township.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to an area on Country Road 5, shortly before 6 p.m.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to the hospital by EMS, with minor injuries.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released. Investigation into the crash is still on going.