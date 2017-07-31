A man was critically injured after a shooting outside a restaurant in the city's west end Monday evening.

Paramedics said they were called to the 2700 block of Iris Street at 9:35 p.m. to respond to a possible shooting.

Police confirmed there was a shooting at the address, but released few other details. A staff member at the Big Rig Kitchen and Brewery restaurant told CBC News the incident happened near the parking lot.

A 36-year-old man suffered "multi-system trauma with injuries consistent with being shot," Ottawa Paramedic Service said in a media release.

Paramedics began "aggressive treatment" on the man who sent to the Ottawa Hospital trauma unit.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.