Man charged with pointing fake handgun

A 24-year-old Ottawa man has been charged after brandishing a replica handgun at a bar on Hazledean Road early Sunday morning, police say.

Ottawa police said they received a call at 1:45 a.m. from an establishment on Hazeldean Road near Eagleson Road.

Officers found a 24-year-old man with a fake Glock handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants, police said.

The man has been charged with pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with weapon, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, police said.

