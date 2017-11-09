Ottawa police have arrested and charged a 56-year-old Barrhaven man with several child pornography offences.
Yesterday's arrest came after a "proactive" investigation by the force's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, police said in a release.
An officer from the unit had been searching an online chat application where users were known to share images and videos of child pornography, police said.
The investigator identified an IP address based in Ottawa that was sharing "sadistic" images on the website, and officers executed a search warrant Wednesday, police said.
The Barrhaven man's charges include:
- One count of making available child pornography.
- Three counts of accessing child pornography.
- One count of making written child pornography.
He is scheduled appear in court today.