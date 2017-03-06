An 18-year-old man who was arrested for impaired driving following a collision in Pembroke, Ont., also possessed methampetamine, the OPP say.

The collision happened in the 800 block of Pembroke Street West just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 4. The man's vehicle veered off the road and struck a guidewire of a utility pole. Police say he was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest.

Blake Lefebvre, of Pembroke, was charged with impaired driving and possession of a schedule 1 substance.

An OPP drug recognition expert assisted officers in the investigation, police said in a media release. Police did not say which drug the driver was allegedly impaired by in the release.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court on Tuesday in Pembroke provincial court.