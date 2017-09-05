Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man after he allegedly threatened two people with a replica firearm at Carleton University early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a building on Colonel By Drive just before 4 a.m. to respond to a report that a firearm had been pointed at two special constables. Police wouldn't confirm whether the constables were Carleton University security guards.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled. Police say they later found him in possession of a replica handgun and arrested him. He's since been charged with:

Two counts of pointing a firearm.

Two counts of uttering threats.

One count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police central district investigations unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).