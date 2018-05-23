Man charged in Buddha statue vandalism

A 47-year-old man has been charged after a statue was vandalized at an Ottawa Buddhist temple.

On May 17, a statue of Buddha was damaged at the Hilda Jayewardenaramaya Buddhist Temple at 1481 Heron Rd., according to Ottawa police.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m.

On March 15, the same Buddha statue was damaged at the temple. Police conducted an investigation, but charges were never laid and the case was closed.

The Buddha statue after it was damaged in March. (Submitted)

Police said they cannot connect the man who has been charged in the May 17 incident with the earlier vandalism.

The man has been charged with mischief to religious property.