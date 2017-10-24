A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after police raided a home in Gatineau's Buckingham sector Monday night and seized two explosive devices.

Gatineau police and explosive experts with the Sûreté du Québec also seized material to make additional devices from the Buckingham Avenue home, as well as pepper spray and a stun gun.

Ten nearby residents were evacuated from their homes during the raid, police said.

The man was charged with possessing explosive substances and prohibited weapons, as well as breaching bail conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Gatineau court Tuesday.