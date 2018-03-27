Man's turban torn off in weekend attack, police say

Ottawa police are investigating a potentially hate-motivated crime after a man was assaulted and his turban stolen near Westgate Shopping Centre Friday night.

Two suspects, described as white males by police, approached the victim at 11:25 p.m. while he waited for a bus. They asked the man about his ethnicity and spoke about cutting his beard and hair, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The two suspects left, then returned and asked the man for change. Police said they started making racial slurs, and one suspect produced a knife.

The victim ran to a nearby business, which was locked. Police said the suspects then assaulted the man, dragged him on the ground and threatened him.

They also removed and stole the victim's turban, as well as his phone and bus pass, police said.

Paramedics treated victim

The victim was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, five feet 10 inches tall and clean-shaven with short blondish-brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and runners.

The second suspect is described by police as a white male in his 20s, five feet six inches tall, clean shaven and wearing blue track pants or pyjamas.

Police are investigating the incident and whether it was a hate-motivated crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police's robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).