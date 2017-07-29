Police in Gatineau are searching for a man who assaulted a security guard and then threatened a driver with what appeared to be a gun early Saturday morning.

The incident started at 76 rue Hanson, the site of the Agwàtà multimedia water show, just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The site was closed when a security guard noticed a man lurking near the platforms.

Police describe the suspect as a six-foot tall, French-speaking man who wore a black hoodie.

During an altercation between the two men, the suspect grabbed the guard's flashlight and used it to strike him before he fled from the scene.

The man then pointed a firearm in front of a 26-year-old driver and his mother in a vehicle, according to police. The suspect demanded they get out of the car, but the mother and son did not understand him.

The suspect then fled east on rue Hanson.

A canine unit was sent to the scene to find the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing.