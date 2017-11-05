An Ottawa man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man a local shelter.

Police and paramedics were called to a shelter in the city's downtown around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found a man had been stabbed several times. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Ottawa police said in a release.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, police said.

He appeared in court via video Sunday morning and is scheduled to make another court appearance Monday.

Police did not say at which shelter the incident occurred.