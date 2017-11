Ottawa police have taken one man into custody in connection to a fatal stabbing near the ByWard Market this weekend.

The victim, 45-year-old Adrian Johnson, was found on King Edward Avenue suffering from stab wounds around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. Johnson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man, 33, was arrested just before midnight Tuesday and will appear in court on Wednesday, police said.