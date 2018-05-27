Skip to Main Content
Man arrested in death of Elisabeth Salm

Man arrested in death of Elisabeth Salm

Ottawa police say they've arrested a man in connection with the killing of a 59-year-old woman last week at the Christian Science Reading Room.

Salm was attacked inside Laurier Avenue room on Thursday and died the next day

Elisabeth Salm, 59, was found assaulted in the Christian Science Reading Room in downtown Ottawa on Thursday afternoon, and died in hospital Friday. (Facebook)

Elisabeth Salm was the victim of a vicious Thursday afternoon assault inside the Laurier Avenue reading room, where she worked most days.

She died in hospital Friday.

Police said Sunday afternoon they had taken a man in custody and that he was expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

His name has not been released.

Police tape blocks off the Christian Science Reading Room on Laurier Avenue in Ottawa the day after a violent assault. (Claudine Richard/Radio-Canada)

