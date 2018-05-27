Man arrested in death of Elisabeth Salm
Ottawa police say they've arrested a man in connection with the killing of a 59-year-old woman last week at the Christian Science Reading Room.
Salm was attacked inside Laurier Avenue room on Thursday and died the next day
Elisabeth Salm was the victim of a vicious Thursday afternoon assault inside the Laurier Avenue reading room, where she worked most days.
She died in hospital Friday.
Police said Sunday afternoon they had taken a man in custody and that he was expected to appear in court on Monday morning.
His name has not been released.