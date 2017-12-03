A Quebec truck driver has been charged with careless driving after a fluid spill caused a stretch of Highway 401 east of Napanee, Ont., to be closed for about nine hours Saturday.

At around 5 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report that a westbound tractor-trailer had hit the highway's centre median and had started leaking fluid.

Both the Ministry of the Environment and the Greater Napanee Fire Department were called to the scene, OPP said.

They concluded the fluid leaking from the tank of the truck was non-toxic.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB at County Rd 4 #Napanee - WB lanes CLOSED due to collision. ^cc pic.twitter.com/qWgVPVJbpL — @OPP_COMM_ER

The 35-year-old driver blew an "alert" on a breathalyser and had his license suspended at the side of the road, OPP said.

A Ministry of Transportation heavy tow equipped with a crane was required to remove the tractor-trailer, police said.

By midday Saturday, all westbound lanes of Highway 401 had reopened.

Man charged in 2nd crash

Police also charged a 22-year-old man from Stone Mills Township with impaired driving after a second crash Saturday morning near Napanee.

At around 5:30 a.m., officers found an abandoned grey Chevrolet Silverado on its roof in the ditch of Highway 2 near the Shannonville Motorsport Park.

The man was found shortly later, walking along the highway towards his home, police said.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.