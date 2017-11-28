An 83-year-old man died Monday after falling through thin ice covering a family pond in South Algonquin Township, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP said in a news release officers were called to assist paramedics along Highway 60 at 5:11 p.m. after his family became concerned when they saw his hat on the ice. The family feared he had fallen through the surface.

A short time later, police found the man in the water and emergency crews performed CPR. He was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the man as John Johnson of South Algonquin Township. The cause of death was ruled accidental, according to police.