Police have charged an Ottawa man after reports of a gun shot on Ramseyville Road on May 5, 2017.

The guns and gangs unit was called to a home on the 4000 block of Ramsayville Road at about 6:15 p.m.

The suspect exited the home and was arrested. Police then executed a search warrant at the home, where they located seven firearms and ammunition.

The 58-year-old man is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon.

The accused appeared in court Tuesday. Police say they expect to lay more charges.