More than 16 months after a group of masked men brazenly smashed the display cases of suburban mall jewelry stores and filled their backpacks with loot, Ottawa police have found and charged one of the suspects.

Police first asked the public for help with these robberies in January 2016.

They said three masked men used a hammer to break open the display cases of a jewelry store at Carlingwood Shopping Centre the night of Dec. 23, 2015, before stuffing their backpacks with merchandise and fleeing.

A group of four masked men pulled a similar stunt at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre Jan. 4, 2016, before dashing outside to a waiting car.

Smash-and-grab robbery video0:31

On Tuesday police said they connected a 19-year-old man already in custody with the robberies.

He's charged with two counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon, conspiracy and wearing a disguise.

Police said they're still looking for several more suspects. In the original news release they described them as black men between 18 and 22 years old.

"I would encourage people to revisit the images and video that were previously released, in light of the charges laid, and contact police with any information about the person charged, or the suspects that still remain at large," said Staff Sgt. Mike Haarbosch of the Ottawa police robbery unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the robbery unit at 613-236-1222 Ext. 5116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.