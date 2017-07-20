Canada 150 celebrations coupled with ongoing rainy weather over the spring and summer have caused expensive damage to the lawn at Major's Hill Park.

It will cost $92,000 to replace sections of grass at the popular park, which was a central venue for concerts and cultural events on Canada Day, according to the National Capital Commission.

In an average year, it costs $10,000 to repair the site, but 2017 saw an increase in events and record-breaking and above-average rainfall during the spring and early summer months.

Hundreds of thousands of people passed through downtown Ottawa in the lead-up to and on Canada Day. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

Three weeks after the Canada 150 festivities that saw hundreds of thousands of people pass through downtown Ottawa, sections of the lawn remain torn up by large tires and are brown and flat with wear.

"It looks pretty bad," said Mike Cumberbatch, visiting Ottawa with his family. "The pricing to fix it is ridiculous."

"To have greenery and parks in the middle of the city is a bonus," said tourist Simon Bean from Australia. "Not many cities can claim nice green parks and that. And this damage is very, very disappointing."

Tire tracks remain in the lawn at Major's Hill Park nearly three weeks after Canada Day celebrations. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

The cost to resod Major's Hill Park will be shared by the NCC, Canadian Heritage, and other event partners.

The NCC says the repairs to the park lawn should be complete by the end of next week.