An Ottawa-based air force officer is facing a court martial after being accused of sexually assaulting a colleague 16 years ago during a training course.

A member of the Canadian Joint Operations Command Headquarters was charged with one count of sexual assault Tuesday, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

The alleged 2001 assault happened while he was a member of the Cadet Instructors Cadre, which is responsible for training cadets cross the country.

The man was on a training course in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., when he allegedly assaulted another adult taking part in the course, said Lt. Blake Patterson, a military police spokesman.

The investigation began in 2015 after the complainant — now a member of the military — came forward, Patterson said.

The man's court martial date has not yet been set, he added.