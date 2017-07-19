New information received by police in the 2008 disappearance of two Indigenous teens has led homicide investigators to conduct a search at the Kitigzan Zibi reserve in Quebec.

Maisy Odjick and Shannon Alexander disappeared after planning to go out dancing one September night in 2008. They were 16 and 17 at the time, respectively.

The girls were supposed to spend the night at Alexander's house in Maniwaki, Que., which is north of Gatineau and close to Kitigan Zibi.

Their belongings were found the next day at the home, but Alexander and Odjick weren't there — and haven't been seen since.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) homicide investigators have been in the area since Monday, searching Bitobi Creek near Paganakomin Road in Kitigan Zibi. They are expected to return to the area today to search the ground around the creek for evidence, using a small loader.

They're also interviewing about 20 people, according to SQ spokesperson Martine Asselin.

Police discuss search of Bitobi Creek area0:58

'We need to bring her home somehow'

Maisy Odjick's mother, Laurie Odjick, told CBC News in a phone interview Wednesday that an investigator called her a few weeks ago to tell her they had received a tip in the case, and that divers would be coming to search the water in the area.

She doesn't know the nature of the tip, but said the search will be happening until Thursday.

"We need some closure and we need to bring her home somehow," Laurie Odjick said.

"It's hard to think about because you're hoping your family member is not deceased. But with things like this we are looking for closure, and we are hoping that one day we get closure."