Before he was known in the charts as Maestro Fresh Wes, a teenage Wes Williams moved to Ottawa to study at Carleton University in the mid-1980s.

Now 30 years later, the so-called godfather of Canadian hip hop is back in the capital to help his alma mater kick off celebrations for its 75th anniversary. He will performing at the University Centre on Wednesday at an event that begins at 11:30 a.m.

"We'll be celebrating," he said during an interview with CBC Ottawa's Lucy van Oldenbarneveld, adding that his time at Carleton University helped shape him as an artist.

"Had a great time. You know, found myself somewhere along the way," he said.

"That's when I really decided, let me take me and my music a real, one more shot — a good shot."

In 1989, he landed the first Canadian top 40 hip hop single with Let Your Backbone Slide.

"It was groundbreaking and I'm glad I'm a part of that," he said. "Backbones are still sliding."

While it's more mainstream now, he said hip hop was very experimental in Canada three decades ago.

"People had their reservations," he said.

1990 Gloucester Fair

Williams still makes music and is also an actor on the CBC show Mr. D.

"People tell me I'm a staple in the maple. So that's a beautiful thing," he said.

He recalled performing a particularly chaotic show at the Gloucester Fair in 1990 in which some teens were injured. In the excitement leading up to the show some were crushed against barriers, others fainted and one girl had a table collapse on her.

"If it was the Beatles, I'd understand. But, you know, they gave me love," he said. "That reinforces, at the same time, that hip hop is something to be reckoned with."

He also recalled opening for "the legendary Public Enemy" at Astralight, a former Ottawa club.

"That was a beautiful show," he said.

He also gave a shout-out to Leon's on Heron Road where he worked as a student.