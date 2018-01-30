The Ontario Progressive Conservatives' search for a new party leader won't include the MPP for Nepean–Carleton.

Lisa MacLeod announced Tuesday she will not be throwing her hat in the ring, almost one week after the party's former leader, Patrick Brown, resigned in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

"I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the many Ontarians who have urged me to consider running for the Progressive Conservative Party leader," MacLeod said in a statement shared on Twitter. "I have, however, decided not to be a candidate for the leadership."

MacLeod added that she will be focusing on supporting the party's interim leader, Vic Fedeli, and on her new position as the party's finance critic.

New critic role

Interim PC leader Vic Fedeli, who represents the northeastern Ontario riding of Nipissing and who used to be the party's finance critic, also announced Tuesday that he has no plans to run for the permanent leadership.

Fedeli said his job as interim leader is a "massive undertaking" and that he wants to be able to give his full attention to fixing problems related to the party's internal reporting, membership lists and other issues.

Fedeli shuffled the party's shadow cabinet Tuesday, giving MacLeod the finance critic role.

So far only former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford has formally announced a leadership bid.

On March 24 the party will vote for a new leader to challenge Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne in the province's June election.