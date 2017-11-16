It's been one year since Uber became street legal in Ottawa; now a ride-hailing rival could be rolling into town.

Lyft, founded in 2012 and based in San Francisco, claims to be the fastest-growing on-demand transportation service in the United States. It recently announced plans to launch in Toronto, and Ottawa may not be far behind.

Bylaw manager Roger Chapman said city officials met with executives from Lyft to talk about licensing the company, and expects the company to submit a formal application soon.

CBC has reached out to Lyft for comment, but has not received a response.

Chapman said once the application is received, the company could have its distinctive pink-moustached cars on the road within a week.

6.4M Uber trips

Until now, Uber has been the only major app-based ride-hailing service — the city calls them private transportation companies — licensed to operate in Ottawa.

The company only became legal last year when councillors passed a bylaw allowing Uber and companies like it to pick up passengers using a phone app.

Since then bylaw staff have been busy auditing data and going undercover as passengers to make sure those new rules have been followed.

In a report to the community and protective services committee, Chapman said compliance has been "very high."

According to the report, more than 6.4 million trips were taken in ride-hailing vehicles since the service became legal in the fall of 2016, with about a third of them originating in the downtown.