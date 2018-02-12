Ride-hailing service Lyft, Uber's greatest rival, plans to start picking up passengers in Ottawa.

The company has confirmed its plans to expand into Ottawa after moving into the Toronto region late last year.

Founded in 2012 and based in San Francisco, Lyft claims to be the fastest-growing on-demand transportation service in the United States.

The company functions similarly to Uber: riders download the app on their smartphone, which allows them to request a ride.

The app estimates how long it will take their ride to arrive at their pickup spot, and lets riders track the driver until they show up.

All payments, including tips, are also managed through the app. Like Uber, at the end of the trip riders have the option to rate their drivers.

Meetings in November

City officials met with the company in November to discuss the possibility of coming to Ottawa.

Lyft would be the second major company licensed under the city's private transportation provider bylaw, which lays out specific rules for app-based companies like Uber.

Meanwhile, city officials have vowed to meet with members of the taxi industry to determine the impact these new app-based ride services are having on traditional cab drivers.

Lyft's official announcement is expected later Monday morning, when the company will release more details about its plan.