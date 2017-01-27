Algonquin College's loggersports team is off to the 57th Annual McGill Intercollegiate Woodsmen Competition, where they're hoping to carve out a name for themselves.

Fans of the Canadian Football League may know them as the plaid-clad lumberjacks who celebrate touchdowns by chainsawing logs during Ottawa Redblacks home games.

But this weekend the Algonquin team is expanding its repertoire, competing in events such as the axe throw, water boil and pole climb.

The competition is one of the annual events organized by the six-school Canadian Intercollegiate Lumberjacking Association.

Ottawa Morning's Hallie Cotnam caught up with the Algonquin squad before they hit the road.

Forestry student Nick Viel practises the 'super Swede' event, where competitors cut 'cookies' off the end of a log with a bow saw.

A collection of cookies piles up during practice at the college's Pembroke, Ont., campus.

Team rookie Jason Ashe stands next to a giant buck saw, used in the single buck event.

A saw used in the team crosscut event digs into the wood. Other events include the quarter split, pulp toss, log deck and snowshoe.

It's not quite a bullseye, but at least the axe hit the target as members of the Algonquin College loggersports team practise for the competition.

Algonquin College's team is set to compete at a Canadian Intercollegiate Lumberjacking Association event Jan. 28 at McGill University.