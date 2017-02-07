Most dads would consider it a major accomplishment to construct and maintain a backyard rink for their children.

But Sylvain Mino has taken homemade winter fun to a whole new level: the Manotick man has built three 60-metre luge runs behind his home in Manotick, in the hope of enticing his kids into spending more time outdoors during the cold winter months.

'[He's] absolutely nuts, but I love him,' Cassandra Mino says of her husband. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

It appears to be working.

Mino's sons, Charles-Xavier, 11, and Pierre-Olivier, 4, couldn't be happier with their mini Olympic park and its many twists and turns. They spend endless hours with their friends from the neighbourhood careening down the icy slide on flying saucers.

Started in November

Mino started building the luge runs in November, jury-rigging his own snowmaking machine using an air compressor, pressure washer and "some funky parts."

Sylvain Mino jury-rigged his own snowmaking machine using an air compressor, a pressure washer and 'some funky parts.' (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

How much time has he spent on the hobby?

"I don't want to count, [it] will get me in trouble with the missus," he said with a laugh.

But Cassandra Mino said she couldn't be happier with her husband's backyard project.

"[He's] absolutely nuts, but I love him He's an amazing dad and he puts [in], honestly, a couple of hours a night. So once the kids are in bed and it's dark out, he puts the lights on and he's out scraping and watering," she said.

CBC Ottawa's Hallie Cotnam had to go for a slide herself to test out the luge run.