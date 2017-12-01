The City of Ottawa is carrying on with a public art installation despite revelations the artist commissioned to do the work has been accused of plagiarism in a similar project in Calgary.

Artist Derek Besant has apologized for using photos of British comedians without permission in a $20,000 art piece installed along an underpass in downtown Calgary. The installation was put up two years ago and involved blurred photographs of people's faces with words overtop.

The plagiarism issue came to light after U.K.-based comedian Bisha Ali was notified by an old friend that an altered photo of her appeared to be among several images plastered on a Calgary underpass.

Ali did some digging and discovered many of the photographs used in the art project were pulled from an Edinburgh Fringe Festival program and that Besant did not get permission to use the photos.

In an email to CBC News earlier in the week, Besant said he thought the festival's photos were in the public domain and therefore available to use for the installation.

The City of Calgary removed Besant's art after receiving complaints from the comedians.

'That's their income'

When Ali's old friend sent word of her photo on the wall of a Calgary underpass, she said she got curious.

"I looked up the rest of the installation and what it looks like. And that's when I started seeing my colleagues," Ali said in an interview with CBC Radio's As It Happens Wednesday.

She said she found the photo of her amusing at first, but realized the work of photographers was being used without their authorization.

"There are lots of creators, lots of different photographers who took the original photographs, a lot of different comedians whose faces were used," Ali said. "For me personally ... it's kind of funny, but I do feel for the photographers. That's their work, that's their income. Their work was plagiarized by another artist for a fee, and that's really unfair."

A view of what the LRT station at the University of Ottawa will look like when complete. (City of Ottawa)

New conditions for Ottawa project

Besant has been commissioned to create an installation at the University of Ottawa LRT station that features blurred portraits along a pedestrian tunnel with a single word written on top of each photo in either English or French. The installation will cost $200,000.

"My concept is to introduce an artwork that echoes the fleeting encounters we have with one another by situating 37 large-scale portraits based on cross-sections of people who frequent the university environment," Besant wrote in his artist statement for the project.

"These portraits will be purposefully taken out-of-focus so they 'remind' us of people we might know but who remain elusive," he said.

Ottawa has acknowledged the debacle in Calgary and is continuing with the commissioned installation, with caveats for Besant.

"The City of Ottawa has recently been made aware of the recent news with regards to public artist Derek Besant," said Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services.

City staff are working with Besant to make sure he gets authorization from all individuals to use their photographs in the art project and that Besant takes the photos himself, Chenier added.