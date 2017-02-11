A Russell, Ont., woman has died after a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning southeast of Ottawa.

Louise Hoogsteen, 57, was killed when her pickup truck rolled over on County Road 3 near Winchester, Ont., shortly after 10 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a media release.

Hoogsteen was heading south near North Wing Road when she lost control and went off the road, OPP said.

Emergency crews extricated her from the truck and took her to hospital, said police, where she was pronounced dead.

A stretch of County Road 3 was closed after the collision but reopened at around 2 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.