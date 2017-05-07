The mayor of eastern Ontario's Champlain Township says the threat of rising water has become so dire that he will be declaring a state of emergency in his community.

Mayor Gary Barton told CBC News Sunday afternoon that about 20 to 30 homes in the township were either surrounded or endangered by flooding.

"We have a lot of waterfront along the Ottawa River. Our information is the river's going to peak tomorrow," Barton said.

"We have a large crew of volunteers filling sandbags right now, and we are in the process of declaring a state of emergency so that we can get all the assistance that we possibly can for our township."

L'Orignal hardest hit

The rural township of roughly 9,000 people has been hit the hardest in L'Orignal, Ont., where rising waters were threatening multiple homes near the shoreline Sunday morning.

À L'Orignal, la situation s'est dégradée dans les secteurs des rues Montpetit et Dufour. Deux résidences ont été évacuées. #iciottgat pic.twitter.com/AzzkpasUfp — @denis_babin

Volunteer firefighters have been delivering sandbags to locations throughout the township, Barton said, and in some cases helping the people put them in place.

The township has also been receiving help from Hawkesbury and North Glengarry, he added.

Barton said that local MP Francis Drouin would be delivering about 4,000 more sandbags Sunday afternoon.