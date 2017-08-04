Canadian Blood Services is appealing to people in Ottawa to give blood this long weekend as it deals with an

"exceptional" number of cancelled appointments.

"We have that increased need for donations for this weekend in Ottawa. In Ottawa alone, we need 180 appointments filled just by the Monday," said Glenna Gosewich, territory manager of donor relations with Canadian Blood Services.

Many of those cancellations have been last-minute, as potential donors make plans for the mid-summer holiday weekend, according to Gosewich.

Glenna Gosewich is a manager in donor relations with Canadian Blood Services. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

"Unfortunately for us it sometimes means an exceptional number of cancellations," she said.

Beyond Monday, Canadian Blood Services needs 780 appointments filled through next week in Ottawa. It needs a total of 1,800 in all of Ontario, and 5,600 across the country.

Gosewich says it's especially crucial to get blood inventories up on a long weekend. "Unfortunately, we hear of traffic incidents on the highways, there is that need for the blood," she said.

"Just because our donors are going on vacation, doesn't mean that the patients are going on vacation as well."

Openings Saturday and Monday

Regular donor Aamir Dohadwala visited the Carling Avenue permanent donor clinic when he heard there were appointments to fill.

"There was a lot of promotion about the need for blood around the long weekend. So it kind of triggered my memory that it was a good time to schedule the appointment," he said.

Aamir Dohadwala donated blood Friday after learning Canadian Blood Services needed more donations ahead of the long weekend. (Waubgeshig Rice/CBC)

When there's a shortage of blood, hospitals may be asked to reduce the amount of blood they use, which could delay elective surgeries. But inventories are currently good enough to prevent this from happening, according to Gosewich.

"I just think it's a good thing to do. It's in you to give, literally, and it just makes me feel good," said Dohadwala.

If donors want to give blood this weekend, the Canadian Blood Services permanent clinic at 1575 Carling Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and again from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

A mobile clinic will also be in operation Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cedarview Alliance Church at 2784 Cedarview Rd. in Nepean.